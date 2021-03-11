Avalon Holdings Corporation : Announces 2020 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $14.6 million compared with $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net operating revenues were $58.7 million compared with $68.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.00 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 for year ended December 31, 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 10,824

$ 12,823

$ 40,371

$ 48,731















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 1,169

1,866

6,416

7,893 Other golf and related operations 2,632

2,617

11,933

11,733 Total golf and related operations 3,801

4,483

18,349

19,626















Total net operating revenues 14,625

17,306

58,720

68,357















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 8,185

10,418

31,658

39,191 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 626

811

2,810

3,494 Golf and related operations operating costs 2,770

3,226

12,547

13,587 Depreciation and amortization expense 757

674

2,909

2,522 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,403

2,440

8,672

9,430 Operating income (loss) (116)

(263)

124

133















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (297)

(237)

(1,210)

(837) Gain on debt extinguishment 801

-

801

- Other income, net 73

72

337

329 Income (loss) before income taxes 461

(428)

52

(375)















Provision for income taxes 3

25

98

160 Net income (loss) 458

(453)

(46)

(535)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (23)

(13)

(60)

(80) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 481

$ (440)

$ 14

$ (455)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.12

$ (0.11)

$ 0.00

$ (0.12) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.12

$ (0.11)

$ 0.00

$ (0.12)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,876

3,875

3,876

3,875 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,885

3,875

3,878

3,875

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,210

$ 1,446 Accounts receivable, net 8,744

12,009 Unbilled membership dues receivable 585

602 Inventories 910

813 Prepaid expenses 730

725 Other current assets 80

15 Total current assets 15,259

15,610







Property and equipment, net 51,299

48,978 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,735

5,878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,728

1,466 Restricted cash 3,885

7,185 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

39 Total assets $ 77,950

$ 79,164







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,594

$ 1,015 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 333

295 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 529

513 Accounts payable 9,097

11,719 Accrued payroll and other compensation 809

961 Accrued income taxes 43

93 Other accrued taxes 461

434 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,196

3,153 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,121

839 Total current liabilities 17,183

19,022







Long term debt, net of current portion 21,941

21,570 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 560

555 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,199

953 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,093

37,030 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (126)

(66) Total shareholders' equity 36,967

36,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 77,950

$ 79,164

