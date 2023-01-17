Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(AVB)
2023-01-17
170.01 USD   +1.29%
AvalonBay Communities Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment
BU
09:35aTruist Securities Upgrades AvalonBay Communities to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $190 From $186
MT
01/09AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
AvalonBay Communities Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

01/17/2023
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AVB) announced today the final income allocations of the Company’s 2022 dividend distributions on its Common Stock. The final dividend allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #053484101)

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend (1)		 Return of
Capital		 Long-Term
Capital Gain
(2)(3)		 Unrecap.
Section 1250
Gain (2)
 

02/17/22

 

03/31/22

 

04/15/22

$

1.59000

$

1.30458

$

0.00000

$

0.24180

$

0.04363

05/19/22

 

06/30/22

 

07/15/22

 

1.59000

 

1.30458

 

0.00000

 

0.24180

 

0.04363

09/15/22

 

09/30/22

 

10/17/22

 

1.59000

 

1.30458

 

0.00000

 

0.24180

 

0.04363

11/10/22

 

12/30/22

 

01/17/23

 

1.59000

 

1.30458

 

0.00000

 

0.24180

 

0.04363

 
 
Totals

$

6.36000

$

5.21832

$

0.00000

$

0.96718

$

0.17450

 

 

100%

 

82%

 

0%

 

15%

 

3%

Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final dividend allocations.

(1) $1.30458 of each quarterly dividend classified as taxable ordinary dividend is treated as qualified REIT dividends for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 199A.

(2) $0.24180 of each quarterly dividend classified as Long-Term Capital Gain and $0.04363 of each quarterly dividend classified as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain dividends are treated as a Disposition of investment in United States Real Property for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897.

(3) For each quarterly dividend classified as Long-Term Capital Gain, the One Year Amounts Disclosure is $0.03571, the Three Year Amounts Disclosure is $0.03571, and 0.20609 is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Please consult your tax advisor.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 293 apartment communities containing 88,405 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 579 M - -
Net income 2022 1 061 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 23 450 M 23 450 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 883
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin W. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. O'Shea Chief Financial Officer
Timothy J. Naughton Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Graves Vice President-Information Technology
Sean J. Breslin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.3.92%23 450
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.75%22 909
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.30%19 082
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.1.86%18 466
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.4.13%18 448
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.3.12%14 151