AvalonBay Communities : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Teleconference Presentation

PARTICIPANTS
BEN SCHALL
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & PRESIDENT
KEVIN O'SHEA
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
MATT BIRENBAUM
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SEAN BRESLIN
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
2022 Review
REVIEW OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND ACTIVITY
FOURTH QUARTER | FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS & ACTIVITY
Q4
FULL YEAR
CORE FFO PER SHARE YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH
14.1%
18.5%
SAME STORE RESIDENTIAL RENTAL REVENUE YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH
10.3%
10.9%
DEVELOPMENT COMPLETIONS | WTD. AVG. INITIAL PROJECTED STABILIZED YIELD(1)
$ 95M | 7.5%
$ 690M | 6.4%
DEVELOPMENT STARTS
$ 65M
$ 730M
CAPITAL RAISED | WTD. AVG. INITIAL COST OF CAPITAL(2)
$ 515M | 4.3%
$ 1.5B | 4.1%
EQUITY FORWARD | % OF PROCEEDS AVAILABLE FOR SETTLEMENT IN 2023(3)
N/A
$ 495M | 100%
Source: Internal company reports.
See Appendix for a reconciliation of Net Income attributable to common shareholders to FFO and to Core FFO.
Development completions and the weighted average Initial Projected Stabilized Yield include wholly-owned Development completions only.
Capital raised includes net proceeds from all debt and equity issuances, wholly-owned dispositions (including residential condominium sales at The Park Loggia), and distributions from unconsolidated real estate entities. Weighted average initial cost of capital includes all debt (inclusive of the effect of interest rate hedges) and equity issuances, and wholly-owned dispositions (including the average imputed carry cost of the residential condominiums at The Park Loggia) only.
In April 2022, in connection with an underwritten offering of shares, the Company entered into forward contracts to sell 2,000,000 shares of common stock by the end of 2023 for approximate proceeds of $494.2 million net of offering fees and discounts based on the initial forward price. The proceeds that the Company expects to receive on the date or dates of settlement are subject to certain customary adjustments during the term of the forward contract for the Company's dividends and a daily interest charge.
2022 Review
OPERATING MODEL TRANSFORMATION DELIVERED ≈ $11M OF INCREMENTAL NOI IN 2022, WITH MEANINGFUL CONTRIBUTIONS EXPECTED IN 2023
CONTINUED TO DEPLOY AVALON CONNECT (OUR BULK INTERNET | MANAGED WI-FI AND SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY OFFERING) ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO
IN THE AGGREGATE, GENERATED NEARLY $2 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL NOI
GENERATED ≈ $2.5 MILLION OF ANNUALIZED INCREMENTAL NOI IN THE FOURTH QUARTER
EXPANDED ON-DEMAND FURNISHED HOUSING PROGRAM
PRODUCED ≈ $1 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL NOI
DIGITALIZATION AND AUTOMATION EFFORTS INCREASED OPERATING EFFICIENCIES
ONSITE OFFICE HEADCOUNT DECLINED BY ≈ 5%, WHICH DELIVERED ≈ $4 MILLION IN OFFICE LABOR SAVINGS
ONSITE MAINTENANCE HEADCOUNT DECLINED BY ≈ 4%, WHICH RESULTED IN ≈ $4 MILLION OF MAINTENANCE LABOR SAVINGS
Source: Internal company reports.
All data presented above is for Same Store communities only.
Incremental NOI represents NOI recognized by the Company in 2022 that was not present in the prior year period.
