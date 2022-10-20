Advanced search
    AVB   US0534841012

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.

(AVB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48 2022-10-20 pm EDT
172.57 USD   -0.45%
03:00pAvalonbay Communities : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Teleconference Presentation
PU
10/19Jefferies Lowers Price Target on AvalonBay Communities to $190 From $196, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/18Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on AvalonBay Communities to $213 From $248, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
AvalonBay Communities : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Teleconference Presentation

10/20/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Avalon Doral Doral, FL

AVA RiNo Denver, CO

Quarterly Earnings Call Format

In addition to the Attachments, the Company will provide a presentation that will be available on the Company's website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings prior to the conference call scheduled for 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 4, 2022. Management will discuss the presentation on the conference call. To receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through http://avalonbay.com/email.

Third Quarter 2022

November 3, 2022

eaves Santa Margarita Santa Margarita, CA

Disclaimer

AvalonBay Communities Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 18:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 578 M - -
Net income 2022 746 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 24 211 M 24 211 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 883
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 173,35 $
Average target price 223,17 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin W. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. O'Shea Chief Financial Officer
Timothy J. Naughton Executive Chairman
Jim Graves Vice President-Information Technology
Sean J. Breslin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-31.37%24 211
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.69%23 932
INVITATION HOMES INC.-28.32%19 837
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-35.67%17 040
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-42.23%14 959
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-35.52%14 791