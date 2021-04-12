AvalonBay Communities : 2020 Annual Report Version

Dear Fellow Stakeholders,

2020 was a challenging year for AvalonBay. The economic downturn that occurred due to the COVID- 19 pandemic dramatically impacted apartment market fundamentals, particularly in our coastal and urban markets. Public health concerns, work-from- home mandates, shuttered store fronts and civil unrest presented significant challenges for apartment living. As demand for apartments fell, we experienced unprecedented declines in rental rates and occupancy across most of our markets.

While it was a challenging year for the business, we responded effectively as a company to protect our customers, associates, and communities. We reacted swiftly and creatively to address safety concerns of customers and associates, find new ways to serve residents and prospects, develop new safety protocols at construction sites, and insure we maintained adequate liquidity and access to capital to fulfill our commitments and reassure our financial stakeholders.

By the end of the year, we began to see some early signs of stabilization in our business, and, we even began to look forward to the next expansion as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines held promise for a return to the office, a recovery of urban centers and renewed economic growth.

FINANCIAL & OPERATING PERFORMANCE

In 2020, full year: