PRESS RELEASE

CONTACT: Jason Reilley

Vice President, Investor Relations AvalonBay Communities, Inc. 703-317-4681

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. will release its first quarter 2024 earnings on April 25th, 2024 after the market close.

Copyright © 2024 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AvalonBay Communities Inc. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 15:04:09 UTC.