AvalonBay Communities : 2024 Operating Results
April 23, 2024 at 11:05 am EDT
CONTACT: Jason Reilley
Vice President, Investor Relations AvalonBay Communities, Inc. 703-317-4681
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. will release its first quarter 2024 earnings on April 25th, 2024 after the market close.
Copyright © 2024 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. All Rights Reserved
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specialized in the development, acquisition, ownership and operation of apartment communities in high barrier-to-entry markets of the United States.
At the end of January 2024, the group owned 279 operating apartment communities containing 83 655 apartment homes, of which 19 communities with 6,539 apartment homes were under development.
