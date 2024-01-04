Official AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. press release

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on January 31, 2024 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on February 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results.

Live Conference Call Details Domestic: (877) 407-9716 International: (201) 493-6779 Webcast: https://investors.avalonbay.com Details for the Replay of the Conference Call Domestic: (844) 512-2921 International: (412) 317-6671 Replay Passcode: 13740496 Dates Available: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET through Friday, March 1, 2024

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at https://investors.avalonbay.com and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at https://investors.avalonbay.com before the market open on February 1, 2024. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through https://investors.avalonbay.com/other-information.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at https://www.avalonbay.com.

Copyright © 2024 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. All Rights Reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104955126/en/