AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD

AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD

(AVANCE)
  Report
08/31 10:20:00 am
20.89 NOK   -2.11%
11:48aAVANCE - Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
08/26AVANCE GAS : Q2 2020 Presentation
AQ
08/26Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q2 2020 Presentation
GL
AVANCE - Annual General Meeting 2020

08/31/2020 | 11:48am EDT

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on August 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1.         To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2.         To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3.         To re-elect Marius Hermansen as a Director of the Company.

4.         To re-elect François Sunier as a Director of the Company.

5.         To re-elect Jan Kastrup-Nielsen as a Director of the Company.

6.         To re-elect Christian Fallesen as a Director of the Company.

7.         To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8.         To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 31, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 150 M - -
Net income 2020 41,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,66x
Yield 2020 9,70%
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 66,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peder Carl Gram Simonsen Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Marius Hermansen Chairman
Kenneth Aasvang Operations Manager
Gøril Gleditsch Technical Manager
François Sunier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD-57.32%155
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-36.23%778
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-70.18%643
BW LPG LIMITED-44.94%639
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-11.99%637
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-43.11%474
