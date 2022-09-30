Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Avance Gas Holding Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGAS   BMG067231032

AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD

(AGAS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28 2022-09-30 am EDT
54.45 NOK   -1.71%
12:02pAvance Gas Holding Ltd : 2022 AGM Results Notification
GL
12:00pAvance Gas Holding Ltd : 2022 AGM Results Notification
AQ
09/19AGAS - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2022 AGM Results Notification

09/30/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3. To re-elect Kathrine Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Øystein Kalleklev as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect François Sunier as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8. To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended 31 December 2022.

September 30, 2022

The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
12:02pAvance Gas Holding Ltd : 2022 AGM Results Notification
GL
12:00pAvance Gas Holding Ltd : 2022 AGM Results Notification
AQ
09/19AGAS - Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
09/15Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference
GL
09/15Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference
AQ
09/07Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Ex Dividend USD 0.20 today
GL
09/07Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Ex Dividend USD 0.20 today
GL
09/02Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
GL
08/31Avance Gas - Grant of Share Options
AQ
08/31Transcript : Avance Gas Holding Ltd, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 171 M - -
Net income 2022 67,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,35x
Yield 2022 12,3%
Capitalization 395 M 395 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Avance Gas Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 55,40 NOK
Average target price 66,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randi Navdal Bekkelund Chief Financial Officer
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Director
Gøril Gleditsch Technical Manager
Kenneth Aasvang Head-Operations
Jannicke Eilertsen Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD59.56%395
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.114.48%9 533
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.226.39%2 319
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.136.99%1 729
FLEX LNG LTD.68.83%1 647
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.45.28%1 238