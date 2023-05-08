Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Avance Gas Holding Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGAS   BMG067231032

AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD

(AGAS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:23 2023-05-08 am EDT
68.40 NOK   -1.16%
03:34pAvance Gas Holding Ltd : 2023 AGM Results Notification
GL
04/24Avance Gas Executive Chairman to Become CEO
MT
04/24Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Appointment of Øystein Kalleklev as CEO of Avance Gas
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

05/08/2023 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 8, 2023 at 15:00 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1.         To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2.        To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3.         To re-elect Kathrine Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

4.         To re-elect Øystein Kalleklev as a Director of the Company.

5.         To re-elect François Sunier as a Director of the Company.

6.         To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

7.         To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8.         To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended 31 December 2023.

May 8, 2023

The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
03:34pAvance Gas Holding Ltd : 2023 AGM Results Notification
GL
04/24Avance Gas Executive Chairman to Become CEO
MT
04/24Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Appointment of Øystein Kalleklev as CEO of Avance Gas
GL
04/24Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Appointment of Øystein Kalleklev as CEO of Avance Gas
AQ
04/24Avance Gas Holding Ltd Appoints Øystein Kalleklev as Chief Executive Officer
CI
04/24Øystein Kalleklev Steps Down as Executive Chairman of the Avance Gas Holding Ltd
CI
04/14Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Annual Report and ESG Report 2022
GL
04/13Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar
GL
04/13Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar
AQ
04/12Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 M - -
Net income 2023 87,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,77x
Yield 2023 16,5%
Capitalization 496 M 500 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
EV / Sales 2024 4,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Avance Gas Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 69,20 NOK
Average target price 82,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randi Navdal Bekkelund Chief Financial Officer
Gøril Gleditsch Technical Manager
Kenneth Aasvang Head-Operations
Jannicke Eilertsen Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD16.20%502
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.28.43%7 574
FRONTLINE PLC24.38%3 362
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-12.61%2 667
NANJING TANKER CORPORATION-14.21%2 331
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.1.97%1 858
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer