Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Avance Gas Holding Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGAS   BMG067231032

AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD

(AGAS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:02 2023-04-14 am EDT
71.30 NOK   -0.42%
11:30aAvance Gas Holding Ltd : Annual Report and ESG Report 2022
GL
04/13Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar
GL
04/13Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Annual Report and ESG Report 2022

04/14/2023 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bermuda, 14 April 2023 -  Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) announces that the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 is published today. The report is attached in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as a PDF file which is also available on the Company's website www.avancegas.com.

Avance Gas Holding Limited has also published the ESG Report for 2022. Both reports are attached as a PDF and are also available on the Company's website.

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen ships and three Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


All news about AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
11:30aAvance Gas Holding Ltd : Annual Report and ESG Report 2022
GL
04/13Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar
GL
04/13Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar
AQ
04/12Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
04/12Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
03/29Avance Gas Holding Ltd - 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
03/29Avance Gas Holding Ltd - 2023 Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/08Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Ex Dividend USD 0.50 today
GL
03/08Avance Gas Holding Ltd : Ex Dividend USD 0.50 today
AQ
02/28Transcript : Avance Gas Holding Ltd, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 187 M - -
Net income 2022 79,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,92x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 532 M 532 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Avance Gas Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 71,60 NOK
Average target price 83,33 NOK
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randi Navdal Bekkelund Chief Financial Officer
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Executive Chairman
Gøril Gleditsch Technical Manager
Kenneth Aasvang Head-Operations
Jannicke Eilertsen Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD20.24%532
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.36.79%8 215
FRONTLINE PLC24.79%3 486
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.4.44%3 212
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.8.54%1 978
FLEX LNG LTD.12.28%1 876
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer