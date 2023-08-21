Bermuda, August 21, 2023





Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday August 30, 2023 release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CEST). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website http://www.avancegas.com prior the presentation. Webcast can also be accessed by using the following links:

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.



ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns twenty LPG ships consisting of fourteen modern VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery in early 2024 and now four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

