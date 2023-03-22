Avanceon : Applied for Extension for holding the AGM for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Regional Operations Centre

Subject: Applied for Extension for Holding Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended 31 December 2022.

We have applied to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan for extension in period of 30 (thirty) days for holding our Annual General Meeting / Annual Review Meeting for the year ended 31 December 2022. A copy of the application filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan is enclosed for your information and record.

We will submit to the Exchange a copy of the approval of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan allowing the desired extension, within 48 hours of its receipt.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

