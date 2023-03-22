Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Avanceon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
67.10 PKR   +2.93%
12:21aAvanceon : Applied for Extension for holding the AGM for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/21Avanceon : Material Information
PU
02/09Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avanceon : Applied for Extension for holding the AGM for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

03/22/2023 | 12:21am EDT
Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

22 March 2023

AVN/PSX/01/22032023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Applied for Extension for Holding Annual General Meeting for the Year Ended 31 December 2022.

Dear Sir,

We have applied to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan for extension in period of 30 (thirty) days for holding our Annual General Meeting / Annual Review Meeting for the year ended 31 December 2022. A copy of the application filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan is enclosed for your information and record.

We will submit to the Exchange a copy of the approval of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan allowing the desired extension, within 48 hours of its receipt.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 04:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
