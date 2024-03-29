Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

29 March 2024

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

AVN/PSX/BOD/29032024

Subject:

Board Meeting.

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 06 April 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Regional Operation Centre, The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, to consider the Annual Audited Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from 29 March 2024 to 06 April 2024 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretarycc: Director/HOD,

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

www.avanceon.ae | Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae