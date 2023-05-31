Avanceon : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

31 May 2023 AVN/PSX/BOD/31052023

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held today at 02:30 P.M., at Regional Operations Centre, The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore, online, to consider the agenda of Other Than Financial Results.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" 31 May 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

