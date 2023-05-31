Advanced search
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
2023-05-29
49.01 PKR   +1.93%
02:55aAvanceon : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
12:28aAvanceon : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/23Avanceon : Notice of election of directors
PU
Avanceon : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

05/31/2023 | 02:55am EDT
Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

31 May 2023

AVN/PSX/BOD/31052023

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Emergent Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held today at 02:30 P.M., at Regional Operations Centre, The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore, online, to consider the agenda of Other Than Financial Results.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" 31 May 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023


© Publicnow 2023
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tanveer Karamat President, COO & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Non-Executive Director
