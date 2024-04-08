In pursuance of Notification No. S.R.O. 231(I)/2020 dated March 16, 2020, please find attached a copy of the board resolution for issue of bonus shares in proportion of 10 shares for every 100 shares held i.e. 10% recommended by the board in their meeting held on Saturday, 06 April 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Regional Operations Centre, The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, subject to the approval by shareholders in the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 29 April 2024 at Lahore.

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building

19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEETING OF AVANCEON LIMITED, HELD ON SATURDAY, 06 APRIL 2024 AT 10:00 A.M. AT REGIONAL OPERATIONS CENTRE, THE AVANCEON BUILDING, 19-KM, MAIN MULTAN ROAD, LAHORE / ONLINE.

The following resolution was passed by the BOD:

RESOLVED that, Ordinary Shares of Rs. 10/- each to be issued as Bonus Shares and that the said shares be allotted as fully paid Ordinary Shares to the Members of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of the business on Friday, 19 April 2024 in the proportion of 10 Bonus Share for every 100 Shares held, that is at the rate of 10%.

These Bonus Shares shall rank pari pasuu as regards dividend and in all other respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

CERTIFIED:

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary 06 April 2024 | Lahore Avanceon Limited

