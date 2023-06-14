Avanceon : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Avanceon Limited

Regional Operations Centre
The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan
|
14 June 2023
|
AVN/PSX/M/14062023
To:
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
(Enforcement & Monitoring Division)
NIC Building, 7th Floor, 63-Jinnah Avenue,
Islamabad
E-mail general.meetings@secp.gov.pk
Subject: Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Avanceon Limited.
Dear Sir,
-
The Board of Directors of Avanceon Limited ("Company") has decided through circulation, not to increase the authorized share capital of the Company. This increase in authorized capital was proposed to be approved in the EOGM scheduled on 22 June 2023, consequently, the planned EOGM stand cancelled.
-
Close period determined for EOGM from 15 June 2023 to 22 June 2023 also stand cancelled.
You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.
www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae
