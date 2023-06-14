Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Avanceon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
49.37 PKR   -1.20%
06:19aAvanceon : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Avanceon Limited
PU
06/12Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
06/08Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avanceon : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Avanceon Limited

06/14/2023 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

14 June 2023

AVN/PSX/M/14062023

To:

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

(Enforcement & Monitoring Division)

NIC Building, 7th Floor, 63-Jinnah Avenue,

Islamabad

E-mail general.meetings@secp.gov.pk

Subject: Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Avanceon Limited.

Dear Sir,

  1. The Board of Directors of Avanceon Limited ("Company") has decided through circulation, not to increase the authorized share capital of the Company. This increase in authorized capital was proposed to be approved in the EOGM scheduled on 22 June 2023, consequently, the planned EOGM stand cancelled.
  2. Close period determined for EOGM from 15 June 2023 to 22 June 2023 also stand cancelled.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVANCEON LIMITED
06:19aAvanceon : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Avanceon Limited
PU
06/12Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
06/08Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
06/07Avanceon : Re-appointment of chairman and chief executive officer
PU
05/31Avanceon : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
05/31Avanceon : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/31Avanceon Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/23Avanceon : Notice of election of directors
PU
05/23Avanceon : Board Meeting
PU
05/23Avanceon : Publication of postal ballot and provision of electronic voting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16 082 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,76%
Capitalization 18 435 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 452
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AVANCEON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avanceon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANCEON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 49,37 PKR
Average target price 90,43 PKR
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
Managers and Directors
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tanveer Karamat President, COO & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCEON LIMITED-14.02%64
ACCENTURE PLC18.11%199 034
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.40%144 298
SIEMENS AG26.86%131 892
IBM-2.34%124 947
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%91 089
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer