    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
76.86 PKR   -2.60%
04:22aAvanceon : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Avanceon Limited and Octopus Digital Limited
PU
11/04Avanceon : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
PU
10/17Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
Avanceon : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Avanceon Limited and Octopus Digital Limited

11/07/2022 | 04:22am EST
Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

07 November 2022

AVN/PSX/AB/07112022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Fax: 111-573-329

Subject: Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Avanceon Limited and Octopus Digital Limited.

Dear Sir,

Notice is hereby given that the Corporate Analyst Briefing Session of Avanceon and Octopus Digital will be held on Thursday, 10 November 2022. The details of the meeting are given below:

Timing:

03:30 PM to 05:30 PM Islamabad, Karachi, Pakistan.

Venue:

Ballroom 19, Ocean Towers, Karachi.

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the members of the exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

OCTOPUS

Tomorrow's solutions, today.

DIGITAL

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Thursday, November 10th, 2022

Ball Room 19

19th Floor, Ocean Tower, Karachi

It is with great pleasure that we invite you to our Analyst Briefing on Thursday, November 10th 2022. This is the occasion to interact with Mr. Bakhtiar H. Wain, our CEO and founder, Additionally, Mr. Tanveer Karamat, Company President, Mr. Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi, Cheif Financial Officer and Mr. Asmar Atif, CEO Octopus Digital who will talk about Avanceon's and Octopus financial result and the companies future plans. The session will also provide networking opportunity with Avanceon's Top leadership, followed by Q&A and high tea.

We would be grateful if you sent your RSVP by no later than Monday, November 7th, 2022.

Yours Truly,

Sania Athar, Team Lead Finance

042-111-940-940, Ext. 355

sathar@avanceon.ae

19th Floor,

RSVP

0 Ballroom 19,

sathar@avanceon.ae

Ocean Towers, Karachi.

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 531 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 24 956 M 112 M 112 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 33,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,86 PKR
Average target price 135,90 PKR
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
Managers and Directors
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tanveer Karamat President, COO & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCEON LIMITED5.44%112
ACCENTURE PLC-37.00%164 552
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.94%143 453
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.47%123 829
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.94%98 256
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.80%77 390