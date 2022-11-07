Avanceon : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Avanceon Limited and Octopus Digital Limited

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

07 November 2022 AVN/PSX/AB/07112022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Fax: 111-573-329

Subject: Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Avanceon Limited and Octopus Digital Limited.

Dear Sir,

Notice is hereby given that the Corporate Analyst Briefing Session of Avanceon and Octopus Digital will be held on Thursday, 10 November 2022. The details of the meeting are given below:

Timing: 03:30 PM to 05:30 PM Islamabad, Karachi, Pakistan. Venue: Ballroom 19, Ocean Towers, Karachi.

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the members of the exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae