Regional Operations Centre
The Avanceon Building
19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan
10 May 2024
AVN/PSX/D/10052024
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building, Stock
Exchange Road, Karachi.
Subject:Credit of Final Cash Dividend.
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the final cash dividend @ Rs. 2/- per share, i.e. 20% for the year ended 31 December 2023 has been credited electronically into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders of the Company on 09 May 2024 to those shareholders who have provided e-mandate with 24-digit complete IBAN numbers. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, the Company has however withheld the dividends of those shareholders who have not yet provided their IBAN numbers and copy of their CNICs to the Company.
Yours Sincerely,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
cc:
Director/HOD,
Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
