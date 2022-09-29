Advanced search
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
76.14 PKR   -0.41%
01:04aAvanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
08/18Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
08/16Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

09/29/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

29 September 2022

AVNPSXST29092022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

Please find the below transaction received by us from executive of company Avanceon Limited (AVN) as required under clause 5.6.1(d) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule book.

Name of

Employee

Designation

Transaction

No. of

Price

Transaction

Date of

Date of

Company

Name

Type

shares

Type

Transaction

Submission

Avanceon

Tanveer

Director

Sell

5000

77.40

CDC

28/09/2022

29/09/2022

Ltd

Karamat

Yours Sincerely,

Muhammad Adnan

Corporate Executive

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
