Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

29 September 2022 AVNPSXST29092022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

Please find the below transaction received by us from executive of company Avanceon Limited (AVN) as required under clause 5.6.1(d) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule book.

Name of Employee Designation Transaction No. of Price Transaction Date of Date of Company Name Type shares Type Transaction Submission Avanceon Tanveer Director Sell 5000 77.40 CDC 28/09/2022 29/09/2022 Ltd Karamat

Yours Sincerely,

Muhammad Adnan

Corporate Executive

