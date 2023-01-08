Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Avanceon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
71.22 PKR   +6.14%
01/08Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
01/03Avanceon : Material Information
PU
2022Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

01/08/2023 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

09 January 2023

AVNPSXST 9012023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

Please find the below transaction received by us from executive of company Avanceon Limited (AVN) as required under clause 5.6.4 of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule book.

Name of

Employee

Designation

Transaction

No. of

Price

Transaction

Date of

Date of

Company

Name

Type

shares

Type

Transaction

Submission

Avanceon

Tanveer

Director

Sell

5000

69.80

CDC

06/01/2023

09/01/2023

Ltd

Karamat

Yours Sincerely,

Muhammad Adnan

Corporate Executive

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVANCEON LIMITED
01/08Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
01/03Avanceon : Material Information
PU
2022Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
2022Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
2022Avanceon : Corporate Analyst Briefing Session for Avanceon Limited and Octopus Digital Lim..
PU
2022Avanceon : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
PU
2022Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
2022Avanceon Limited acquired Empiric Ai Limited from Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited.
CI
2022Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
2022Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 650 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 23 125 M 102 M 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart AVANCEON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avanceon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANCEON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 71,22 PKR
Average target price 140,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tanveer Karamat President, COO & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCEON LIMITED7.86%102
ACCENTURE PLC0.89%169 532
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.39%142 579
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%129 923
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.54%99 625
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.96%73 179