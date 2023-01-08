Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

Regional Operations Centre
The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan
|
09 January 2023
|
AVNPSXST 9012023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
SUBJECT: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
Please find the below transaction received by us from executive of company Avanceon Limited (AVN) as required under clause 5.6.4 of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule book.
|
Name of
|
Employee
|
Designation
|
Transaction
|
No. of
|
Price
|
Transaction
|
Date of
|
Date of
|
Company
|
Name
|
|
shares
|
Type
|
|
Type
|
Transaction
|
Submission
|
Avanceon
|
Tanveer
|
Director
|
Sell
|
5000
|
69.80
|
CDC
|
06/01/2023
|
09/01/2023
|
Ltd
|
Karamat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yours Sincerely,
Muhammad Adnan
Corporate Executive
