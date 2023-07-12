Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

12 July 2023

AVNPSXST12072023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT:Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

Please find the below transaction received by us from executive of company Avanceon Limited (AVN) as required under clause 5.6.4 of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule book.

Name of

Employee

Designation

Transaction

No. of

Price

Transaction

Date of

Date of

Company

Name

Type

shares

Type

Transaction

Submission

Avanceon

Tanveer

Director

Sell

20000

55.34

CDC

10/07/2023

12/07/2023

Ltd

Karamat

Yours Sincerely,

Muhammad Adnan

Corporate Executive

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 05:45:00 UTC.