Regional Operations Centre
The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan
24 November 2023
AVNPSXST24112023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
SUBJECT: Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
Please find the below transaction received by us from executive of company Avanceon Limited (AVN) as required under clause 5.6.4 of Code of Corporate Governance contained in PSX Rule book.
Name of
Employee
Designation
Transaction
No. of
Price
Transaction
Date of
Date of
Company
Name
Type
shares
Type
Transaction
Submission
Avanceon
Tanveer
Director
Sell
10000
57.89
CDC
21/11/2023
24/11/2023
Ltd
Karamat
Avanceon
Tanveer
Director
Sell
10000
58.00
CDC
21/11/2023
24/11/2023
Ltd
Karamat
Yours Sincerely,
Muhammad Adnan
Group Corporate Officer
