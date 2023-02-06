Avanceon : Enhancement of Paid-up Capital Issuance of shares under Employees Share Option Schemes 2013, 2016, 2018 &2019.

Regional Operations Centre
The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan
|
06 February 2023
|
AVN/PSX/06022023
To,
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Enhancement of Paid-upCapital - Issuance of shares under Employees Share Option
Scheme(s) 2013, 2016, 2018 & 2019.
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that the Paid-up Capital of the company has been enhanced from 324,700,631 to 327,215,522 shares after CDC allotment of 2,514,891 shares to all eligible employees who have exercised their share option under Employee Share Option Scheme(s) as per below details:
|
ESOS Scheme(s)
|
No. of Shares Issued
|
2013 - 4th Tranche
|
170,000
|
2016 - 3rd Tranche
|
892,303
|
2018 - 3rd Tranche
|
31,562
|
2019 - 3rd Tranche
|
1,421,026
Without right offer under Section 83 of the Companies Act, 2017 duly approved by the Commission vide letter(s) dated 26 September 2013, 01 September 2016, 23 July 2018 and 19 November 2019.
The closing market price for the aforementioned shares at the date of credit of shares into the respective CDC sub accounts of the entitled employees, i.e. Friday, 03 February 2023 was Rs. 65.45/- per share (Closing Market Price).
The following documents are enclosed and sent to your good office.
Yours Sincerely,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
-
The Chief Executive Officer
National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited 8th Floor, Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.
