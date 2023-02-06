Avanceon : Enhancement of Paid-up Capital Issuance of shares under Employees Share Option Schemes 2013, 2016, 2018 &2019.

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

06 February 2023 AVN/PSX/06022023

To,

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Enhancement of Paid-upCapital - Issuance of shares under Employees Share Option

Scheme(s) 2013, 2016, 2018 & 2019.

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Paid-up Capital of the company has been enhanced from 324,700,631 to 327,215,522 shares after CDC allotment of 2,514,891 shares to all eligible employees who have exercised their share option under Employee Share Option Scheme(s) as per below details:

ESOS Scheme(s) No. of Shares Issued 2013 - 4th Tranche 170,000 2016 - 3rd Tranche 892,303 2018 - 3rd Tranche 31,562 2019 - 3rd Tranche 1,421,026

Without right offer under Section 83 of the Companies Act, 2017 duly approved by the Commission vide letter(s) dated 26 September 2013, 01 September 2016, 23 July 2018 and 19 November 2019.

The closing market price for the aforementioned shares at the date of credit of shares into the respective CDC sub accounts of the entitled employees, i.e. Friday, 03 February 2023 was Rs. 65.45/- per share (Closing Market Price).

The following documents are enclosed and sent to your good office.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

The Chief Executive Officer

National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited 8 th Floor, Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae