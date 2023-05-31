Avanceon : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

Regional Operations Centre

31 May 2023 AVN/PSX/F/31052023

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 - Consolidated and

Standalone.

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held at Tuesday, 30 May 2023 at 05:00 P.M. at Regional Operations Centre, The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, recommended the following: -

(i) CASH DIVIDEND NIL (ii) BONUS SHARES NIL (iii) RIGHT SHARES NIL (iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION NIL (v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION NIL

The unaudited financial results of the company (consolidated and standalone) for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 are as per attachment.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.

Yours truly,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

