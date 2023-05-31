Avanceon : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
05/31/2023 | 12:28am EDT
Regional Operations Centre
The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan
31 May 2023
AVN/PSX/F/31052023
The General Manager.
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject:Financial results for the 1stQuarter ended 31 March 2023 - Consolidated and
Standalone.
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held at Tuesday, 30 May 2023 at 05:00 P.M. at Regional Operations Centre, The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, recommended the following: -
(i)
CASH DIVIDEND
NIL
(ii)
BONUS SHARES
NIL
(iii)
RIGHT SHARES
NIL
(iv)
ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION
NIL
(v)
ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
NIL
The unaudited financial results of the company (consolidated and standalone) for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 are as per attachment.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.
Yours truly,
Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary
