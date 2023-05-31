Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Avanceon Limited
  News
  Summary
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
49.01 PKR   +1.93%
Avanceon : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/23Avanceon : Notice of election of directors
PU
05/23Avanceon : Board Meeting
PU
Avanceon : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023

05/31/2023
Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

31 May 2023

AVN/PSX/F/31052023

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 - Consolidated and

Standalone.

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held at Tuesday, 30 May 2023 at 05:00 P.M. at Regional Operations Centre, The Avanceon Building, 19-Km, Main Multan Road, Lahore / online, recommended the following: -

(i)

CASH DIVIDEND

NIL

(ii)

BONUS SHARES

NIL

(iii)

RIGHT SHARES

NIL

(iv)

ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION

NIL

(v)

ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

NIL

The unaudited financial results of the company (consolidated and standalone) for the 1st Quarter ended 31 March 2023 are as per attachment.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2023 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.

Yours truly,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

300 Eagleview Boulevard. Suite 100. Exton, PA 19341. United States | Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

AVANCEON GROUP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Revenue from contracts with customers

Cost of revenue

Gross Profit / (Loss)

Administrative and selling expenses Other expenses

Other income

Profit / (Loss) from operations

Finance costs

Proft / (Loss) before tax

Taxation

Profit / (Loss) for the year from operations

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Holding Company

Non-Controlling Interest

Combined earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

First Quarter Ended

Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2022

(Rupees in '000)

1,198,290

1,329,637

(951,710)

(865,900)

246,581

463,737

(454,044)

(221,052)

(1,655)

(1,101)

1,065,247

180,472

609,548

(41,681)

856,129

422,056

(57,601)

(46,249)

798,528

375,807

(47,529)

(15,344)

750,999

360,463

688,542

339,498

62,458

20,965

750,999

360,463

Restated

2.11

1.04

2.07

1.02

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Director

AVANCEON LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Revenue from contracts with customers

Cost of revenue

Gross Profit / (Loss)

Administrative and selling expenses Other expenses

Other income

Profit / (Loss) from operations

Finance costs

Proft / (Loss) before tax

Taxation

Profit / (Loss) for the year from operations Combined earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

First Quarter Ended

Mar 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2022

(Rupees in '000)

323,791

401,983

(204,426)

(262,475)

119,365

139,508

(68,472)

(45,007)

(1,655)

(1,101)

837,086

261,749

766,960

215,641

886,324

355,149

(34,952)

(20,067)

851,372

335,082

(28,316)

(8,213)

823,057

326,869

Restated

2.52

1.00

2.48

0.98

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:27:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer