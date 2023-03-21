Avanceon : Material Information

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

For Immediate Release Date: 21 March 2023

Avanceon Secures First Project in Caspian Region as it Expands Global Reach

The High Value Contract will see Avanceon Provide State of the Art Solution to a Major Oil and Gas

Company in Kazakhstan with its Newly Formed Process Business Solutions Division

Dubai, UAE - Avanceon has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract from a major EPC contractor in the Caspian

region. This contract marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to expand its operations and reach new customers in the region with its newly formed process business solutions division. Avanceon will provide

a state-of-the-art oil and gas solution to the customer.

Kazakhstan has long been working to increase the country's investment attractiveness by reviewing policies and introducing various benefits for doing business. In 2019, the Kazakh government announced the country's intent to join the world's top 30 economies by 2050.Avanceon is confident that its proven track record of delivering high- quality services will help establish itself as a trusted provider of innovative and reliable solutions in the new region.

Commenting on the project, Sadha Baskaran the Regional Head of Sales for Avanceon in the region stated

'This Reaffirms our commitment to focus on this region and will enable us to set up local facilities in the region in the near future. We are expecting a few major contract awards in the next two months"

Contract Name / Client Customer Withheld Due to NDA / Customer Project(s) Value USD 1.7 Million (Approx.) Contract / Project The project is in its initial stages. Avanceon expects to complete it within 2023. Timeline Scope of Work 1. Supply, Design, Commissioning of Corrosion Inhibitors, Methanol Injection Packages and Well Head Control Panels 2. Site Survey, Detailed Engineering and Procurement of Materials 3. Performance Testing (SAT & FAT) and Commissioning Management Quotes Avanceon will provide all services in accordance with the local regulatory and QHSE authorities' requirements. For the execution of this project, Avanceon will be partnering with World Class OEMs. All necessary studies will be carried out before the start of the project with failsafe plans to address any safety, quality, and environmental issues.

Avanceon Process Business Solutions is a Custom Build, Application driven Solutions Division of Avanceon working to Deliver State of Art Solutions for Industries. With a geographical footprint in six countries, Avanceon Process Business Solutions partners with reputable local and international partners to provide services to a variety of customer segments that include national oil companies, oilfield service companies, multinational companies, and process plant manufacturers. The division's tailor-made solutions serve the industrial purpose at its field service hub in Dubai, UAE. Products and Solutions offered include,