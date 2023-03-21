Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Avanceon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
65.19 PKR   -0.78%
05:41aAvanceon : Material Information
PU
02/09Avanceon : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
02/06Avanceon : Enhancement of Paid-up Capital Issuance of shares under Employees Share Option Schemes 2013, 2016, 2018 &2019.
PU
Avanceon : Material Information

03/21/2023 | 05:41am EDT
Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

21 March 2023

AVN/PSX/01/CL/21032023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject:Material Information.

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sec 96 of Securities Act 2015 and clause 5.6.1(a) of code of corporate governance contained in the PSX Rule Book, rule we hereby convey the following information:

Dubai, UAE - Avanceon has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract from a major EPC contractor in

the Caspian region. This contract marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to expand its operations and reach new customers in the region with its newly formed process business solutions division. Avanceon will provide a state-of-the-art oil and gas solution to the customer.

This contract execution gives a pathway for positive impact on group's business and value for its shareholders.

The complete press release is attached.

Regards,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

For Immediate Release

Date: 21 March 2023

Avanceon Secures First Project in Caspian Region as it Expands Global Reach

The High Value Contract will see Avanceon Provide State of the Art Solution to a Major Oil and Gas

Company in Kazakhstan with its Newly Formed Process Business Solutions Division

Dubai, UAE - Avanceon has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract from a major EPC contractor in the Caspian

region. This contract marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to expand its operations and reach new customers in the region with its newly formed process business solutions division. Avanceon will provide

a state-of-the-art oil and gas solution to the customer.

Kazakhstan has long been working to increase the country's investment attractiveness by reviewing policies and introducing various benefits for doing business. In 2019, the Kazakh government announced the country's intent to join the world's top 30 economies by 2050.Avanceon is confident that its proven track record of delivering high- quality services will help establish itself as a trusted provider of innovative and reliable solutions in the new region.

Commenting on the project, Sadha Baskaran the Regional Head of Sales for Avanceon in the region stated

'This Reaffirms our commitment to focus on this region and will enable us to set up local facilities in the region in the near future. We are expecting a few major contract awards in the next two months"

Contract Name / Client

Customer Withheld Due to NDA

/ Customer

Project(s) Value

USD 1.7 Million (Approx.)

Contract / Project

The project is in its initial stages. Avanceon expects to complete it within 2023.

Timeline

Scope of Work

1.

Supply, Design, Commissioning of Corrosion Inhibitors, Methanol Injection

Packages and Well Head Control Panels

2.

Site Survey, Detailed Engineering and Procurement of Materials

3.

Performance Testing (SAT & FAT) and Commissioning

Management Quotes

Avanceon will provide all services in accordance with the local regulatory and QHSE

authorities' requirements. For the execution of this project, Avanceon will be

partnering with World Class OEMs. All necessary studies will be carried out before

the start of the project with failsafe plans to address any safety, quality, and

environmental issues.

Avanceon Process Business Solutions is a Custom Build, Application driven Solutions Division of Avanceon working to Deliver State of Art Solutions for Industries. With a geographical footprint in six countries, Avanceon Process Business Solutions partners with reputable local and international partners to provide services to a variety of customer segments that include national oil companies, oilfield service companies, multinational companies, and process plant manufacturers. The division's tailor-made solutions serve the industrial purpose at its field service hub in Dubai, UAE. Products and Solutions offered include,

  • Modular Type and Chemical Injection Skids
  • Wellhead Control Systems
  • Instrument Air & Membrane Systems

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building 19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

  • Production Control and Monitoring
  • Process Control Systems/Digital & Wireless Technologies
  • Off Grid Solar Systems
  • Process Control Solutions/Digital & Wireless Technologies
  • Cloud Based Production Optimization and Visualization
  • Ex Consulting, Engineering and Training
  • After Market Services

Avanceon's long term service history, strong project references and a world class solution played a major role in acquiring this project. To know more about this project, contact sales@avanceon.aeand marketing@avanceon.ae.

-End of Press Release-

About Avanceon - (PSX: AVN)- Avanceon is an industrial automation consultation and system integration entity in Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, KSA, and United States. The company follows an ethical, proactive, and sustainable approach to business. As a leading innovator within the automation industry, Avanceon provides state-of-the-art automation solutions on three continents. Established in 1984, Avanceon is committed to providing engineering excellence to its clients and partners. Providing end-to-end solutions, which include Design, Supply, Engineering, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, and Maintenance, Avanceon's executive management has extensive experience and insight within the automation and system integration industry. Avanceon is an ISO 9001-2015,14001-2015, and OHSMS ISO 45001-2018 company holding certifications from TUV Austria and TRACE International. Find out more about Avanceon at www.avanceon.ae

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 650 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 21 167 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 33,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 65,19 PKR
Average target price 140,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 115%
Managers and Directors
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tanveer Karamat President, COO & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCEON LIMITED-1.27%75
ACCENTURE PLC-5.36%157 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.48%140 824
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.61%112 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.62%88 348
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.93%71 348