  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Avanceon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVN   PK0107501014

AVANCEON LIMITED

(AVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
48.21 PKR   +1.69%
Avanceon : Re-appointment of chairman and chief executive officer
PU
05/31Avanceon : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
05/31Avanceon : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avanceon : RE-APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

06/07/2023 | 01:44am EDT
Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building

19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

07 June 2023

AVN/PSX/01/07062023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: RE-APPOINTMENTOF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a)(xii) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

This is to inform that subsequent to recent election of directors held on 29 May 2023, in Annual General Meeting of Avanceon Limited (the Company), Mr. Khalid Hameed Wain has been reappointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company, in terms of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the Act), for a term of three year commencing from 29 May 2023.

Further, pursuant to the provision of Section 187 of the Act, Mr. Bakhtiar Hameed Wain has been re-appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a term of three year commencing from 29 May 2023.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ahsan Khalil | Company Secretary

Founded in 1984.

www.avanceon.ae| Enquiries: support@avanceon.ae

Disclaimer

Avanceon Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16 082 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,87%
Capitalization 18 002 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 452
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AVANCEON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Avanceon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANCEON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,21 PKR
Average target price 90,43 PKR
Spread / Average Target 87,6%
Managers and Directors
Bakhtiar Hameed Wain Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tanveer Karamat President, COO & Executive Director
Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Hameed Wain Chairman
Mohammad Shahid Mir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANCEON LIMITED-16.04%63
ACCENTURE PLC15.44%194 537
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.75%143 290
SIEMENS AG22.15%134 147
IBM-5.82%120 489
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.47%89 540
