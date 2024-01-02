Regional Operations Centre

The Avanceon Building

19 km Main Multan Road Lahore 54660 Pakistan

02 January 2024 AVN/PSX/02012024

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Transfer of Shares Registrar/Transfer Agent Services.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Share Registrar Services has been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited, with effect from 01 January 2024.

The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged which are as follows:

Address: 8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Contact No: 021-34380101-5,021-34384621-3

Email:info.shares@famcosrs.com

Website:www.famcosrs.com

Public Dealing Timings Monday to Thursday : 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Friday : 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Lunch & Prayer Break : 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm) Saturday & Sunday : Closed

Shareholders are requested to contact the above Shares Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.

You may please inform the TRE certificate-holder of the Exchange accordingly.

Regards,

Ahsan Khalil | Chief Financial Officer

cc:

The Executive Director

Monitoring and Enforcement Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,

Islamabad.

