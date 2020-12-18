Log in
AvangardCo Investments Public Limited    AVGR

AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED

(AVGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AvangardCo Investments Public : RESULTS OF AGM 2020

12/18/2020 | 11:15am EST
December 18, 2020

AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED

RESULTS OF AGM

Кyiv, Ukraine - AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED (LSE: AVGR) (the "Company" or "AVANGARDCO IPL"), the largest producer of shell eggs and dry egg products in Ukraine and Europe, today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held yesterday, on Thursday, 17 December 2020.

The AGM approved:

  • Reappointment of and the fixing of the remuneration of the Statutory Auditors;
  • Reappointment of and the fixing of the remuneration of the Directors of the Company;
  • Convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company in March 2021 for the approval of the Annual Report of the Company, the reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company and the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.
    • Ends -

For investor inquiries:

Valeriia Nikitina

AVANGARDCO IPL

Investor Relations Manager

phone: +38 044 393 40 50

mob.: +38 067 223 46 88

e-mail: ir@avangardco.ua

Disclaimer

Avangardco Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 135 M - -
Net income 2019 - - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,64 M 0,64 M -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AvangardCo Investments Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nataliya Romanova Vasylyuk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oleg Romanovych Bakhmatyuk Chairman
Volodymyr Viktorovych Rudenko Chief Operations Officer
Iryna Stepanivna Melnyk Chief Financial Officer & Director
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED-95.00%1
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.43.08%42 866
CORTEVA, INC.34.24%29 562
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-32.00%18 574
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED69.42%15 256
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG0.00%8 428
