AvangardCo Investments Public : RESULTS OF AGM 2020

December 18, 2020
AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED
RESULTS OF AGM
Кyiv, Ukraine - AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LIMITED (LSE: AVGR) (the "Company" or "AVANGARDCO IPL"), the largest producer of shell eggs and dry egg products in Ukraine and Europe, today announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held yesterday, on Thursday, 17 December 2020.
The AGM approved:
-
Reappointment of and the fixing of the remuneration of the Statutory Auditors;
-
Reappointment of and the fixing of the remuneration of the Directors of the Company;
-
Convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company in March 2021 for the approval of the Annual Report of the Company, the reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company and the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.
-
