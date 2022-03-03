Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avangrid, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   US05351W1036

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AVANGRID : APPOINTS PEDRO AZAGRA CEO - Form 8-K

03/03/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVANGRID APPOINTS PEDRO AZAGRA CEO

Azagra succeeds Dennis V. Arriola who has decided to step down

ORANGE, Conn. - March 3, 2022 - AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Pedro Azagra Blázquez as Chief Executive Officer of AVANGRID. Mr. Azagra will succeed Dennis Arriola who has decided to leave the business, effective May 28, 2022. AVANGRID will work towards a smooth transition.

Mr. Azagra has served as a member of the AVANGRID Board of Directors since 2019, and previously served as a member of the Board of Directors from 2014 to 2018. Mr. Azagra also serves as a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors and the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, which is responsible for, among other things, assisting the Board of Directors with oversight of the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) transmission line project.

Mr. Azagra currently serves as the Chief Development Officer for Iberdrola, S.A., where he has executed more than one hundred transactions and led the international expansion of Iberdrola. In addition, Mr. Azagra serves as a member of the board of directors of Neoenergia, S.A., a member of the Iberdrola group of companies listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Mr. Azagra has a degree in Law and Business Administration from the Instituto Católico de Administración y Dirección de Empresas (ICADE) at the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

"Pedro knows AVANGRID and the U.S. market well. I am very confident that under his leadership, we will continue on the path of performance based on ESG+F and a focus on being the leading sustainable energy company in the U.S.," said Ignacio Galán, Chairman of AVANGRID. "Over the years, Pedro has built strong relationships in the U.S. with key stakeholders in our sector."

Mr. Azagra has deep familiarity with the AVANGRID businesses and has advised AVANGRID in connection with the merger proceedings with PNM Resources and previously led the $4.7 billion acquisition and integration of Energy East Corporation in 2008 and the $17.9 billion merger and integration of AVANGRID (formerly known as Iberdrola USA) and UIL Holdings in 2015. In these and in other important AVANGRID matters, he has led regulatory strategy and regularly provided testimony on our governance commitments and customer benefits. Formerly, Mr. Azagra led the U.S. businesses of Iberdrola Group and served as Director of Strategy. Mr. Azagra previously served as member of the board of directors of Energy East, Rochester Gas and Electric, and New York State Electric & Gas.

# # #

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies - a ranking of America's best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Disclaimer

AVANGRID Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:27:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVANGRID, INC.
05:31pAvangrid CEO to Leave May 28; Successor Named
MT
05:30pAVANGRID : APPOINTS PEDRO AZAGRA CEO - Form 8-K
PU
05:19pAVANGRID, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
05:17pAVANGRID Appoints Pedro Azagra CEO
BU
02/28AVANGRID Joins the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge
BU
02/28AVANGRID, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25Avangrid Renewables Statement on Federal New York Bight Offshore Wind Auction
BU
02/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall -2-
DJ
02/24U.S. offshore wind bids soar past $3 bln, auction to continue Friday
RE
02/24Mizuho Lowers Price Target for Avangrid to $42 From $47, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVANGRID, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 223 M - -
Net income 2022 701 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 17 044 M 17 044 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 7 348
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart AVANGRID, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avangrid, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 44,09 $
Average target price 45,11 $
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Victor Arriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel CFO, VP-Investor & Shareholders Relation
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
Dave Labelle Vice President-Environmental Health & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-11.61%17 044
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.93%152 211
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.92%77 544
ENEL S.P.A.-12.43%69 549
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.53%68 459
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.01%67 494