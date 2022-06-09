Log in
    AGR   US05351W1036

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-06-09 pm EDT
46.42 USD   +0.04%
AVANGRID Appoints Kimberly Harriman as Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs & Corporate Communications

06/09/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Harriman as Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs & Corporate Communications. She will assume the role immediately and will join the executive leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005972/en/

Kim Harriman (Photo: Business Wire)

Kim Harriman (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kim has a well-established track record of achievement both here at AVANGRID and throughout her career,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “This is an exciting time in AVANGRID’s history as we continue to build one of our industry’s most diverse executive leadership teams. I’m pleased to welcome Kim into our executive team and expect her leadership to further drive our strategic communications and state government affairs efforts across our businesses.”

Ignacio Galán, Chairman of AVANGRID, said, “Kim’s appointment leverages her strong government relations skills and strategic communications experience to enable AVANGRID to effectively advocate for state policies that support our clean energy vision.”

As Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs & Corporate Communications, Harriman will lead internal and external communications for the company. She will also maintain oversight of State Government Relations and Public Affairs, where she has served as Vice President since the end of 2020, responsible for coordinating state government relations and public affairs for the electric and gas utility subsidiaries in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine and renewable onshore and offshore energy projects across 22 states.

Prior to joining AVANGRID in 2021, Harriman worked for New York Power Authority (NYPA), the New York State Department of Public Service, the New York State Office of the Governor, and NY’s Moreland Commission – Utility Storm Preparation and Response.

“I’m honored to join AVANGRID’s executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of State Government Affairs & Corporate Communications,” said Harriman. “AVANGRID is in an incredible position to accelerate the transformation to a clean energy future. I look forward to collaborating with our key state-level stakeholders and sharing our clean energy vision through relevant, impactful and strategic communications both within AVANGRID and externally across broader channels.”

Harriman graduated from Albany Law School of Union. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in economics from Siena College, where she graduated cum laude. She will report to Azagra.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2022
