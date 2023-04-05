AVANGRID Joins CAISO's Western Energy Imbalance Market as Its First Generation-Only Entity

As a partner, AVANGRID will support and strengthen the West’s energy system with almost 2 GW of installed emissions-free capacity from facilities that the company operates in the region

This collaboration will improve operational efficiencies to supply affordable, reliable energy to customers in the region

AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, today joined the California Independent System Operator’s (CAISO) Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) as the first generation-only entity. As a WEIM market participant, AVANGRID will support and strengthen the energy system of 11 Western states with almost 2 GW of installed emissions-free capacity from facilities that the company operates in the region.

“Joining the WEIM as the first generation-only entity represents a meaningful milestone for the CAISO and for us, and we’re proud of the work that our team has done to help strengthen the West’s energy system,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “As the third largest renewable energy operator in the U.S., we are proud to contribute to the country’s energy transition with clean, affordable, and reliable power.”

The WEIM is a real-time wholesale energy trading market that enables its participants in the West to buy and sell energy when needed and uses advanced market systems to find the lowest-cost option to serve customer demand in real time.

Regional coordination in generating and delivering the lowest-cost energy to participants, enhances reliability while providing environmental benefits by integrating renewable energy into the grid more efficiently.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, AVANGRID owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, AVANGRID owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005634/en/