AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
03:38:34 2023-04-05
40.71 USD   +2.75%
03:31pAVANGRID Joins CAISO's Western Energy Imbalance Market as Its First Generation-Only Entity
BU
04/04AVANGRID Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/03BofA Securities Trims Price Target on Avangrid to $34 From $37, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
AVANGRID Joins CAISO's Western Energy Imbalance Market as Its First Generation-Only Entity

04/05/2023
As a partner, AVANGRID will support and strengthen the West’s energy system with almost 2 GW of installed emissions-free capacity from facilities that the company operates in the region

This collaboration will improve operational efficiencies to supply affordable, reliable energy to customers in the region

AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, today joined the California Independent System Operator’s (CAISO) Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) as the first generation-only entity. As a WEIM market participant, AVANGRID will support and strengthen the energy system of 11 Western states with almost 2 GW of installed emissions-free capacity from facilities that the company operates in the region.

“Joining the WEIM as the first generation-only entity represents a meaningful milestone for the CAISO and for us, and we’re proud of the work that our team has done to help strengthen the West’s energy system,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “As the third largest renewable energy operator in the U.S., we are proud to contribute to the country’s energy transition with clean, affordable, and reliable power.”

The WEIM is a real-time wholesale energy trading market that enables its participants in the West to buy and sell energy when needed and uses advanced market systems to find the lowest-cost option to serve customer demand in real time.

Regional coordination in generating and delivering the lowest-cost energy to participants, enhances reliability while providing environmental benefits by integrating renewable energy into the grid more efficiently.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, AVANGRID owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, AVANGRID owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 002 M - -
Net income 2023 836 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 15 319 M 15 319 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 579
Free-Float 18,2%
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 39,62 $
Average target price 40,67 $
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Azagra Blázquez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
John L. Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-7.82%15 319
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.70%153 355
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%78 842
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.49%75 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.56%74 159
ENEL S.P.A.11.03%62 183
