AVANGRID, INC.

AVANGRID Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/05/2022
AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after the market closes in a news release to be posted to the Investors’ section of the company’s website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors. The company will issue an advisory news release over Business Wire the evening of April 26th, which will include a link to the financial results news release on the company’s website.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 beginning at 10:00 A.M. ET. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors’ section of AVANGRID’s website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 158 M - -
Net income 2022 788 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 18 173 M 18 173 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 7 348
Free-Float 18,1%
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 47,01 $
Average target price 43,67 $
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
Dennis Victor Arriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel CFO, VP-Investor & Shareholders Relation
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
Dave Labelle Vice President-Environmental Health & Safety
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-5.75%18 173
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.29%168 195
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.57%86 067
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.08%77 524
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.65%70 056
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.64%69 191