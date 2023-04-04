Advanced search
    AGR   US05351W1036

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:07:42 2023-04-04 pm EDT
39.39 USD   +1.03%
AVANGRID Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/04/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, after the market closes in a news release to be posted to the Investors’ section of the company’s website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors. The company will issue an advisory news release over Business Wire the evening of April 25th, which will include a link to the financial results news release on the company’s website.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, beginning at 10:00 A.M. ET. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors’ section of AVANGRID’s website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, AVANGRID owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, AVANGRID owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


01:01pAVANGRID Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/03BofA Securities Trims Price Target on Avangrid to $34 From $37, Maintains Underperform ..
MT
03/29Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Avangrid to $39 From $43, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/27AVANGRID to support Meta's operations in Texas with new 321 MW solar farm
AQ
03/21Avangrid Says New Solar Farm Will Back Meta Data Center in Texas
MT
03/21AVANGRID To Support Meta's Operations in Texas With New 240 MW Solar Farm
BU
03/21AVANGRID To Support Meta’s Operations in Texas With New 240 MW Solar Farm
CI
03/15Avangrid Announces Two Solar Farms Under Construction in Texas, Ohio
MT
03/15AVANGRID Continues Expansion of Solar Farms With New Projects in Texas and Ohio
BU
03/13AVANGRID Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year by ..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 002 M - -
Net income 2023 836 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 4,51%
Capitalization 15 075 M 15 075 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 579
Free-Float 18,2%
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 38,99 $
Average target price 40,67 $
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Azagra Blázquez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
John L. Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-9.28%15 075
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.29%152 381
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.93%77 856
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.56%75 102
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.67%73 281
ENEL S.P.A.11.37%61 945
