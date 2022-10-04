Advanced search
AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03 2022-10-04 pm EDT
43.21 USD   +1.34%
AVANGRID Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/04/2022 | 01:01pm EDT

10/04/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after the market closes in a news release to be posted to the Investors’ section of the company’s website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors. The company will issue an advisory news release over Business Wire the evening of October 25th, which will include a link to the financial results news release on the company’s website.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, beginning at 10:00 A.M. ET. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors’ section of AVANGRID’s website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


All news about AVANGRID, INC.
01:01pAVANGRID Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/23KeyBanc Lifts Price Target on Avangrid to $41 From $40, Reiterates Underweight Rating
MT
09/22Avangrid Sees Up to 7% Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Through 2025
MT
09/22Transcript : Avangrid, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/22AVANGRID Provides Strategic Update at 2022 Investor Day
BU
09/20Avangrid Consolidates Onshore, Offshore Renewables Businesses
MT
09/20AVANGRID Consolidates Onshore and Offshore Renewables Businesses
BU
09/19Wells Fargo Adjusts Avangrid's Price Target to $52 From $50, Maintains Equalweight Rati..
MT
09/12Mizuho Securities Raises Avangrid's Price Target to $47 From $42, Keeps Underperform Ra..
MT
09/09Avangrid, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on AVANGRID, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 307 M - -
Net income 2022 897 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 16 486 M 16 486 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 18,2%
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 42,64 $
Average target price 45,64 $
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Azagra Blázquez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
Dave Labelle Vice President-Environmental Health & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-14.51%16 486
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.04%159 520
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.68%74 123
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.12%73 401
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.63%59 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-9.51%59 183