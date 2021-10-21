AVANGRID : Selected for Inclusion in the S&P Global Clean Energy Index

Index tracks clean energy companies that produce energy from wind, solar, hydro, and other renewable sources

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today that it has been chosen to be a part of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, which includes up to 100 clean energy-related companies worldwide. The Index aims to track companies from both developed and emerging markets that produce energy from wind, solar, hydro, and other renewable sources, as well as companies that build and provide clean technology.

“We are honored to be included in the S&P Clean Energy Index as it further affirms and recognizes our ESG+F strategy,” said CEO of AVANGRID Dennis Arriola. “AVANGRID is focused on being clean and connected - we see this as a better and balanced way to do business – doing well by doing good for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders.”

As one of the cleanest U.S. utilities and a leader in renewable energy, AVANGRID has committed to the following ESG+F goals:

Increasing renewable installed capacity by more than 100 percent by 2025 versus 2015.

Decreasing Greenhouse Gas emissions intensity from owned or controlled sources (Scope 1) by 35 percent by 2025 versus 2015.

Reducing CO2 emissions by 25% in owned fleet through investments in charging stations and by converting 60 percent of fleet to cleaner energy by 2030 (100% for light duty).

Reaching 35,000 volunteer hours a year as an AVANGRID community by 2025.

Increasing annual Supplier Diversity spend to $300 million dollars by 2025 and to have more than half of the company’s strategic suppliers certified as sustainable by 2022.

Having at least 50% of senior operating roles held by women by 2030.

Click here for more about the S&P Global Clean Energy Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021006003/en/