AVANGRID Statement on Federal Environmental Review of New England Wind Offshore Project

AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, today released the following statement regarding the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on AVANGRID’s New England Wind Offshore project, consisting of the 1232 Megawatt (MW) Commonwealth Wind and 804 MW Park City Wind projects.

“AVANGRID is grateful to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for its comprehensive environmental review of New England Wind – which represents more than 2000 Megawatts of clean, affordable power through the Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects. In total, the projects will power over one million households, reduce emissions by nearly four million tons – equivalent to taking more than 770,000 cars off the road annually. AVANGRID welcomes the Draft Environmental Impact Statement issued by BOEM, and is pleased that the BOEM has identified the environmental impacts and benefits of the project in a clear and consistent manner, which marks a pivotal step toward bringing these projects to the New England region. The release of the DEIS is yet another milestone marking the strong forward momentum of the projects, and as New England confronts both the energy and climate crisis, we recognize the urgent need to continue moving through the federal permitting process and bring this critical power to the grid to help the region meet its collective, ambitious clean energy and climate goals.

“As a leading sustainable energy company strongly committed to the U.S. energy transition, we are heartened by the clear forward momentum behind the projects, and remain focused on delivering these urgent solutions to Massachusetts and Connecticut, creating thousands of jobs, and accelerating the nation’s transition to a better, brighter clean energy future.”

