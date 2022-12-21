Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avangrid, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   US05351W1036

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:19 2022-12-21 pm EST
42.72 USD   +1.65%
01:29pAVANGRID Statement on Federal Environmental Review of New England Wind Offshore Project
BU
12/19AVANGRID Statement on Progress of Clean Energy Investments in Massachusetts
AQ
12/16AVANGRID Statement on Progress of Clean Energy Investments in Massachusetts
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AVANGRID Statement on Federal Environmental Review of New England Wind Offshore Project

12/21/2022 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, today released the following statement regarding the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on AVANGRID’s New England Wind Offshore project, consisting of the 1232 Megawatt (MW) Commonwealth Wind and 804 MW Park City Wind projects.

“AVANGRID is grateful to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for its comprehensive environmental review of New England Wind – which represents more than 2000 Megawatts of clean, affordable power through the Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects. In total, the projects will power over one million households, reduce emissions by nearly four million tons – equivalent to taking more than 770,000 cars off the road annually. AVANGRID welcomes the Draft Environmental Impact Statement issued by BOEM, and is pleased that the BOEM has identified the environmental impacts and benefits of the project in a clear and consistent manner, which marks a pivotal step toward bringing these projects to the New England region. The release of the DEIS is yet another milestone marking the strong forward momentum of the projects, and as New England confronts both the energy and climate crisis, we recognize the urgent need to continue moving through the federal permitting process and bring this critical power to the grid to help the region meet its collective, ambitious clean energy and climate goals.

“As a leading sustainable energy company strongly committed to the U.S. energy transition, we are heartened by the clear forward momentum behind the projects, and remain focused on delivering these urgent solutions to Massachusetts and Connecticut, creating thousands of jobs, and accelerating the nation’s transition to a better, brighter clean energy future.”

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About Iberdrola: Iberdrola is one of the world's biggest energy companies and a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of nearly 40,000 and assets in excess of €141.7 billion, across the world, Iberdrola helps to support 400,000 jobs across its supply chain, with annual procurement of €12.2 billion. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €130 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AVANGRID, INC.
01:29pAVANGRID Statement on Federal Environmental Review of New England Wind Offshore Project
BU
12/19AVANGRID Statement on Progress of Clean Energy Investments in Massachusetts
AQ
12/16AVANGRID Statement on Progress of Clean Energy Investments in Massachusetts
BU
12/15Avangrid, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendment or Waiver to Code of..
AQ
12/15Avangrid, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
12/07California offshore wind auction bids top $460 million on day two
RE
12/06U.S. kicks off first California coast offshore wind auction
RE
11/30AVANGRID, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/29Avangrid : Maine Supreme Court Rules State-Issued Lease for NECEC Transmission Project Val..
BU
11/21Avangrid Foundation, United Illuminating Deliver $30,000 Grant to Support Ronald McDona..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVANGRID, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 315 M - -
Net income 2022 903 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 16 246 M 16 246 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart AVANGRID, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avangrid, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 42,02 $
Average target price 42,56 $
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Azagra Blázquez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
Dave Labelle Vice President-Environmental Health & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-15.76%16 246
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.54%165 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.47%77 168
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%75 561
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.84%72 012
ENEL S.P.A.-28.37%54 489