AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
AVANGRID : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/13/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Today AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 499 M - -
Net income 2021 636 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 15 960 M 15 960 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 7 031
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart AVANGRID, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avangrid, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,57 $
Last Close Price 51,59 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis Victor Arriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Douglas K. Stuver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Peter Church SVP-Human Resources & Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.13.51%15 902
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.0.64%152 875
ENEL S.P.A.3.67%103 886
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.31%86 224
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.64%75 029
ORSTED A/S-15.88%70 369
