    AGR   US05351W1036

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
AVANGRID : to Participate in the American Gas Association 2021 Financial Forum

05/18/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will participate in the AGA Financial Forum beginning on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a copy of the marketing materials in the Investors section of the Company’s website. Click here for direct access.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 655 M - -
Net income 2021 719 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 15 942 M 15 942 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 18,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 50,38 $
Last Close Price 51,53 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis Victor Arriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Douglas K. Stuver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Peter Church SVP-Human Resources & Corporate Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.13.38%15 942
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.80%141 028
ENEL S.P.A.-1.44%100 733
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.25%87 095
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.89%78 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%68 218