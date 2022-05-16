Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Avangrid, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   US05351W1036

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:00:02 pm EDT
44.84 USD   +0.70%
05/13Avangrid Unit, Bidgely Enter Into EV Charging Collaboration
MT
05/12United Illuminating Announces New Partnership With Bidgely to Assist in State EV Charging Program
BU
05/11U.S. to kick off latest offshore wind auction for Carolina coast
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AVANGRID to Participate in the American Gas Association 2022 Financial Forum

05/16/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will participate in the AGA Financial Forum beginning on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a copy of the presentation materials after the market closes today on the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AVANGRID, INC.
05/13Avangrid Unit, Bidgely Enter Into EV Charging Collaboration
MT
05/12United Illuminating Announces New Partnership With Bidgely to Assist in State EV Chargi..
BU
05/11U.S. to kick off latest offshore wind auction for Carolina coast
RE
05/10Supporters of the NECEC Argue November Referendum Is Unconstitutional
BU
05/05Link Mobility Wins Contract With US Utility Company
MT
05/02Avangrid's Oregon Farm Starts Operations
MT
05/02Golden Hills Wind Farm in Oregon Achieves Commercial Operation
BU
05/02Avangrid Renewables, Llc, A Subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc. Achieves Commercial Operation ..
CI
04/29AVANGRID, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/28Wells Fargo Raises Avangrid's Price Targe to $50 From $48, Equalweight Rating Kept
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVANGRID, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 133 M - -
Net income 2022 839 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 17 216 M 17 216 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart AVANGRID, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avangrid, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 44,53 $
Average target price 44,56 $
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Victor Arriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel CFO, VP-Investor & Shareholders Relation
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
Dave Labelle Vice President-Environmental Health & Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-10.73%17 216
NEXTERA ENERGY-25.24%137 122
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.19%84 150
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.39%78 255
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.59%70 636
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.43%67 906