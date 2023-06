Today, Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) CEO Pedro Azagra issued the following statement on the five firms selected as part of the Greentown Go Energize program, which is dedicated to advancing technologies for responsible offshore wind development.

“At Avangrid, we firmly believe that innovation holds the key to unlocking the vast potential of offshore wind power, and we are very proud to collaborate with Greentown Labs, our Vineyard 1 team and this very talented group of startups that will further advance the latest technologies for the largest commercial offshore windfarm in the nation. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, revolutionize the energy industry, meet the nation’s clean energy goals, and pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for all.”

Learn more about this program here.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628897043/en/