DEPOSIT AGREEMENT

Dated this 6th day of April, 2022,

BY AND BETWEEN

OF THE ONE PART,

Either of IBERDROLA, S.A., or IBERDROLA FINANCIACION, S.A.U. (the "Depositor"), both Sociedades An6nimas organized under the laws of the Kingdom of Spain.

AND, OF THE OTHER PART,

AVANGRID, INC. (the "Depositary"), a New York Corporation.

Each represented by the undersigned officers who are duly authorized to execute this DEPOSIT AGREEMENT.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. SUBJECT-MATTER OF THE AGREEMENT

Each Depositor expects, from time to time, to make deposits to and withdrawals from the Depositary in US Dollars (the "Deposit").

The Depositary agrees to accept such deposits and to honor all valid withdrawal requests of funds from time to time until the termination of this Agreement and to formalise, in its accounting, a Deposit Account for entering debit and credit balances in favour of and against the Depositor .

According to this agreement the Depositor an the Depositary may from time to time agree the amounts and term the deposits, (that should be in any case between one (1) day and twelve (12) months) that will be regulated by this agreement by means of the signature of a written confirmation indicating the amount and the term of each Deposit. The terms and conditions of this agreements will apply to each Deposit.