Ignacio Estella to serve as Senior Vice President of DEI, Talent and Innovation Newly formed position reflects Avangrid’s commitment to building a diverse pipeline of talent and creating a culture of inclusion

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today the appointment of Ignacio Estella to senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), talent and innovation. This newly formed position will report directly to the Avangrid’s CEO, reflecting the company’s commitment to building a diverse pipeline of talent and creating a culture of inclusion and unmatched innovation.

“For years, Ignacio has recognized and supported Avangrid’s DEI and recruitment industry leading efforts, supporting our business resource groups and serving as a mentor to our early-career graduate programs,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “I am confident that he is the right person not only to sustain and empower a diverse workforce, but to help us build upon that progress. Additionally, by creating DEI, talent and innovation as a new business area, we further align with Iberdrola and will be even more strongly positioned to grow in these top priority areas as an employer of choice.”

In his new role, Estella will be accountable for DEI, talent and innovation. He is a member of the LGBTQI+ community and will continue to report directly to the Avangrid CEO as a long-time member of the company’s senior leadership team.

“Assuming this role with increased visibility is a humbling and exciting challenge,” said Estella. “The position is an opportunity to continue fostering an inclusive culture where all different perspectives are seen, heard and are integral to driving innovation. As a member of the senior leadership team, I will be uniquely able to listen, understand and enable an Avangrid with everyone, that benefits everyone. I am committed to bring my experience and passion to this role, ensuring that Avangrid leads by outcomes, today and in the future.”

Estella has been with Avangrid since 2013 when he joined the company as vice president of corporate development. He most recently served as senior vice president of corporate development, responsible for delivering non-organic growth opportunities for the company beyond those of its present businesses. Prior to joining Avangrid, Estella worked in a business development role at Iberdrola for more than six years.

Estella will lead the company’s new DEI, talent and innovation business area in collaboration with Liberna Charles, vice president of DEI and talent management and a member of Avangrid’s African American Council for Excellence (AAACE) business resource group, and Enrique Bosch, director of innovation. Ryan Shields will succeed Ignacio as the senior vice president of corporate development.

“Diverse leadership within a DEI team is crucial,” said Charles. “It brings a variety of perspectives and experiences to the table, which can lead to more innovative solutions and strategies. I look forward to working with Ignacio Estella and our CEO Pedro Azagra to continue building an inclusive environment at Avangrid where all employees feel valued and connected through equitable opportunities to grow and thrive.”

