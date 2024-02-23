Funds will be used to train interns, combat the Avian Influenza, build new flight cages, expand rehabilitation facilities, and more To access photos from the grantees, click here

The Avangrid Foundation, the primary philanthropic arm of leading sustainable energy company Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), today announced a record total of $140,000 in grants to 15 wildlife rehabilitation centers as part of its Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. Now in its eighth year, Avangrid Foundation’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program has given a total of more than $650,000 in grants to centers nationwide.

“Climate change is rapidly altering our ecosystems, creating significant impacts on wildlife and their habitats,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “We are very proud to help combat these risks through the Avangrid Foundation’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. A clean energy future is not possible without investments like this in wildlife protection and conservation efforts.”

This year’s round of grantees spans fourteen states and includes nine returning and six new grant recipients. The funds will support a wide range of efforts, including operational capabilities and expanding outreach to communities within the service area of the Avangrid family of companies to improve knowledge and awareness of wildlife resources.

“This program continues to grow and evolve each year,” said Pablo Colón, director of corporate citizenship at Avangrid and executive director of the Avangrid Foundation. “Our goal is for these grants to create a lasting impact that builds a better future for wildlife across the country. I’m excited that, for the first time, this year’s grantees include centers dedicated to marine mammals. This means our efforts now support the wellbeing of an even greater range of animals—from sea turtles and seals to bald eagles and California condors.”

This year’s grantees will use the funds to:

(New York): Replace the center's Broad-wing Aviary, which is need of repairs and upgrades.

“With so many changes involved with our care of endangered California Condors through the Avian Flu episode this past year including our new orphan care building, funding from Avangrid Foundation has allowed us to devote new space to the care of these important birds,” said Megan Mosby, executive director at Liberty Wildlife. “Having a partner as valuable as the Avangrid Foundation has allowed us to complete needed changes to our campus to facilitate this care and allow us to continue to care for tens of thousands of animals a year. A big thank you to everyone at Avangrid and the Avangrid Foundation.”

