The 13th cohort of FeedMore WNY’s free workforce development program, RISE, graduated yesterday, thanks in significant part to a grant from the Avangrid Foundation, the primary philanthropic arm of NYSEG’s parent company Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR). The Avangrid Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 grant to FeedMore WNY, $10,000 of which supported the RISE program. The additional $10,000 from the grant was allocated for critical equipment improvements in FeedMore WNY’s commissary.

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to congratulate all of the RISE graduates on their monumental achievement,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “At Avangrid, we’re committed to supporting programs and initiatives that create long-lasting impacts in our communities. FeedMore WNY’s RISE program provides the skills, resources, and confidence needed to help graduates find gainful employment so that they can provide for themselves and their families.”

FeedMore WNY’s RISE program is geared toward individuals who face high barriers to employment. The Avangrid Foundation grant enabled the 11 students comprising the 13th class of the RISE Logistics program to receive essential equipment, including steel-toed boots and class materials; earn multiple logistics certifications; and provide wraparound services, including transportation fare and daily meals. Upon graduation, all RISE students earn nationally recognized certifications for a career in logistics and have developed necessary skills to obtain gainful employment and achieve financial self-sufficiency. Many students receive multiple job offers from FeedMore WNY employer partners upon graduation.

In addition, Avangrid Foundation’s grant provided funds for necessary equipment upgrades within FeedMore WNY’s commissary, which produces approximately 28,000 meals per week for older adults, neighbors who are homebound and unable to shop for or prepare food, as well as other area nonprofits. In 2023, FeedMore WNY provided more than 1.4 million prepared meals for the Western New York community.

“There is no better way to invest in the future, than providing training that leads to secure jobs,” said Trish Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG. “We know there is an ongoing need to address food insecurity in Western New York, and that’s why we’re pleased to join in FeedMore WNY’s mission by not just giving food to families in need, but also creating opportunities for people to provide for their families through the RISE program.”

“FeedMore WNY is grateful for the continued partnership with NYSEG and the Avangrid Foundation, including their support through this generous grant. The support of the Avangrid Foundation has allowed us to provide more vital meals to our vulnerable neighbors as well as to play a key role in the transformation of the lives of our RISE students, providing hope and brighter futures for our graduates and their families,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said.

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $38.9 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit www.avangridfoundation.org.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About FeedMore WNY: FeedMore WNY offers dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need. Through its food bank distribution center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its home-delivered meal program, other targeted feeding programs and RISE workforce development training, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. More information is available at www.feedmorewny.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319540045/en/