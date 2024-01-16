Official AVANGRID, INC. press release

Supported organizations focused on social action, education, research, biodiversity, climate change, and arts and culture Avangrid Foundation totals more than $38.9 million in total giving since its founding

The Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading sustainable energy company Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), has announced it provided more than $2.8 million in grants to 97 different organizations during 2023 to help create a more sustainable and equitable future. This brings the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors’ total investments to more than $38.9 million in partnerships since its founding in 2001.

“Every day, we make it a priority and a focus on creating long-lasting and positive impacts for our employees, our customers and our communities,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Looking back on the year, I am very proud of the work we have accomplished working alongside our partnership organizations, to support a wide range of causes important to the communities we serve.”

The Avangrid Foundation focuses on forming partnership within its four Pillars of Giving:

Social Action: Contributing to sustainable development and human rights through investments to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life for the most disadvantaged, underserved, or at-risk people in our communities

Education and Research: Supporting equitable education access across the United States as well as the advancement of scientific research and innovation that will build the sustainable communities of the future.

Biodiversity and Climate Change: Promoting environmental sustainability and increasing biodiversity in the active prevention of climate change.

Arts and Culture: Advancing arts, heritage, and culture in support of vibrant and sustainable communities by providing access to our most disadvantaged populations.

In 2023, partnership ranged from national organizations—such as the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and Trust for Public Land—to local nonprofits across its service and operating areas. This includes organizations like the Center for Youth in Rochester, New York, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Connecticut Foodshare, Binghamton University’s Watson School of Engineering and many others.

“We invest our resources in organizations and programs that will impact the communities we serve,” said Pablo Colón, director of corporate citizenship and executive director, Avangrid Foundation. “Throughout the year, we support a wide range of causes—from combatting white-nose syndrome in bats to fighting food insecurity. It’s very fulfilling to watch our partnerships grow year after year and see the Foundation’s impact multiply.”

In addition to corporate giving, the Avangrid Foundation also helps to amplify employees’ work in our communities through its Energized for Good program. Through this initiative, the Avangrid Foundation will donate $15 per employee volunteer hour to qualifying organizations, up to 100 hours per employee. The program also matches 50 cents on every dollar up to $1,500 in match funds per employee for qualifying organizations. This year’s Energized for Good program generated more than $658,000 in employee and Foundation donations.

“I appreciate that the Energized for Good program leverages the volunteer work I already do by providing additional funding for such a critical organization in my community,” said Diane Johnson, Principal Regulatory Analyst at UIL Holdings and a volunteer with New Haven Reads in Connecticut. “The impact of poor literacy skills on a child is life-long. In addition to their Book Bank, New Haven Reads also provides one-on-one afterschool tutoring in my community where 40% of children live at or below the poverty line, and 78% of elementary school kids read below grade level. The work that New Haven Reads does is not simply a “nice to have”, it’s a game changer in the lives of these kids. I’d encourage anyone interested to visit their website to volunteer to be an online tutor for one hour a week and support their efforts.”

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $38.9 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit www.avangridfoundation.org.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

