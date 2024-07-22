Partnership reinforces Avangrid’s support of veteran-owned businesses

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today that it has joined the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), an organization dedicated to providing greater access and opportunities for certified veteran-owned businesses across the United States. This partnership reinforces Avangrid’s commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurs and fostering an inclusive and diverse supply chain.

“At Avangrid, we're dedicated to creating a business environment where diversity is not just welcomed, but celebrated,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “This new partnership with the National Veteran Business Development Council illustrates that commitment and is one of the many ways we can ensure our supply chain is as dynamic and robust as the communities we serve. Our supplier diversity program continues to grow each year and I expect our engagement with NVBDC will only further our program by fostering meaningful connections, driving innovation and contributing to the economic growth of service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses.”

As a corporate member, Avangrid will have access to NVBDC's comprehensive database of certified veteran-owned businesses and will participate in various NVBDC events, including networking opportunities, educational workshops, and business matchmaking sessions. This collaboration aims to enhance Avangrid's supplier diversity initiatives while providing veteran business owners with valuable opportunities to expand their businesses. NVBDC's rigorous certification process ensures that veteran-owned businesses meet the highest standards of excellence. This certification provides corporate members like Avangrid with the confidence that they are partnering with businesses that are not only veteran-owned but also capable and reliable.

"We are honored to welcome Avangrid as our newest corporate member," said Brigadier General (Ret) Richard Miller, president of NVBDC. "Their commitment to sustainability and community aligns perfectly with our mission to empower veteran business owners. Together, we can create more opportunities and drive meaningful change."

Avangrid's supplier diversity program is centered on creating an inclusive and equitable environment that recognizes and values the unique qualities of each individual. The program aims to promote the participation of businesses owned by ethnic minorities, women, service-disabled veterans, veterans, people with disabilities, and LGBTQI+ individuals in the company's procurement process. Avangrid believes that innovation thrives in diverse and inclusive settings and has aligned its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy with this belief by focusing on increasing representation, driving opportunity, and building community. In 2023, Avangrid grew its supplier diversity program and surpassed its diverse supplier spend goal by 24%, achieving $284 million and creating a significant economic impact.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $45 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About NVBDC: The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs. Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.

