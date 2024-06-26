“Where Energy Meets Humanity” will broadcast on digital media, television, billboards and social media through the summer Watch Avangrid’s two brand ads “Storm of the Century” and “Thriving” in the embedded links

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, announced the launch of “Where Energy Meets Humanity,” a brand awareness campaign celebrating its workforce and reaffirming the company’s commitment to accelerating the country’s clean energy transition.

“Our world is rapidly changing around us,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Climate change is not only increasing the demand for affordable clean energy, but it is also increasing the need for investments in the resiliency of our electric grid. As a country, we need infrastructure that we can rely on to generate and deliver safe and reliable clean energy for generations to come. That will take investments like we’ve never seen before. There are few companies that are addressing these changes and challenges head on like Avangrid and Iberdrola. From investing in the delivery of safe and reliable power across the northeast to generating clean energy from coast-to-coast, we are leading the United States’ clean energy transformation.”

The campaign, funded by Avangrid shareholders and produced locally, features two commercials: “Storm of the Century” and “Thriving,” which focus on the need for infrastructure investments and grid modernization as well as the actions Avangrid is taking to propel these investments forward. The ads feature Avangrid’s projects from the West Coast to the Northeast.

Avangrid’s new campaign can be seen this summer on television, digital platforms, billboards and social media in the regions where the company serves and operates, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Washington, D.C.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $45 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

