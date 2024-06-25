Honored for sustainability commitments and clean energy investments

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today it has been named Most Sustainable Company in the Clean Energy Industry by World Finance, an international publication specializing in the financial industry. This is the second consecutive year that Avangrid has been honored by World Finance for sustainability leadership.

“Avangrid’s journey continues with a clear vision: advance a fair and inclusive clean energy transition for all,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Receiving recognition from World Finance for our sustainability initiatives for a second consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering dedication to decarbonization. In alignment with the Iberdrola Group, we will continue to advance our commitments, ensuring the well-being of our communities and our planet for generations to come.”

Since 2019, World Finance has presented its Sustainability Awards to companies who put green values at the forefront of their business operations and show true commitment to cutting emissions across their company’s entire value chain. To earn the title of 2024 Most Sustainable Company in the Clean Energy Industry, the judges reviewed Avangrid’s sustainability commitments, clean energy investments, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Avangrid was selected for its significant progress in its sustainability efforts over the last year, including achieving 8.7 GW of installed emissions-free capacity, and its economic and community impact, having supported approximately 70,000 U.S. jobs and contributed an estimated $10 billion to the country’s GDP. The panel also recognized Avangrid’s diversity and inclusion milestone of reaching its aspirational goal of having 35% women in executive positions.

For more information on Avangrid’s sustainability commitments, click here to read the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $45 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625012722/en/