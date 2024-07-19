Scored 100% on Disability:IN’s latest Disability Equality Index®

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, has been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN, Avangrid earned its place on this prestigious list by receiving the maximum score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability workplace inclusion policies and programs, for the company’s forward-thinking disability inclusion practices.

“At Avangrid, we have been proactively working to create an environment that is accommodating and empowering for all,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “We understand the value of disability inclusion for our employees and customers, and we’re committed to creating an inclusive workplace where every employee can thrive. It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts by Disability:IN, and while we may have received a score of 100, we will use the insights from this year’s index to continue advancing disability inclusion across Avangrid and to pave the way for a more diverse and inclusive energy sector.”

To earn a top-score, Avangrid was measured on culture & leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits; recruitment; employment, education, retention & advancement; accommodations); community engagement; supplier diversity; and responsible procurement. The company was recognized for its robust business resource group, CARE, for employees with disabilities, caregivers and allies. CARE creates a safe space for open dialogue, acceptance, compassion and empathy for Avangrid customers and employees. Avangrid was also lauded for its pilot program to help build a diverse talent pipeline by developing opportunities to employ visually impaired individuals.

"Since the formation of CARE within Avangrid, I have been open and honest about wanting to help create a workplace for those with disabilities, caregivers and allies of the disability community to thrive,” said Amanda Miner, director of strategic innovation and services at Avangrid and chair of CARE. “Avangrid has made great strides toward accessible work accommodations and education through our initiatives with CARE and the support of the DEI team. I am proud of being a disabled employee (Autism, ADHD, Anxiety) and caregiver to two disabled children. I am proud of the work we have done and the impact we are making in Avangrid and the community at large. I look forward to a future where my children can work in an environment where disabilities are not stigmatized by society, and they are considered as employable as a non-disabled person. I think Avangrid is well on its way to achieving that dream."

This is the second honor Avangrid has earned in this year for its diversity inclusion practices. The company was also named to Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2024 in April.

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 in the United States as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. The index requires 30-40 hours to complete each year and is completed online. It was originally modeled off the template established by the Corporate Equality Index that highlights LGBTQ+-inclusive workplace policies.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

